X-energy CEO Clay Sell. Photo illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios. Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg via Getty Images, courtesy of X-energy

X-energy, a startup developing small modular reactors (SMRs), sees an attractive market in slaking the energy thirst of the rapidly unfolding artificial intelligence boom. Why it matters: The company's ambitions underscore AI's role as an emerging demand source — and atomic power's unique but underdeveloped position as one of world's carbon-free energy sources.

The rise of AI is firmly on the radar of X-energy, a prominent player in the SMR field that's already talking with tech companies about supplying power.

The big picture: X-energy CEO Clay Sell called the round-the-clock needs of data centers a good fit for small reactors.

"The most important thing when you're running 24-7 is reliability," Sell told Axios at X-energy's Rockville, Maryland, headquarters.

AI will join electrification of the economy — think electric vehicles, for instance — in boosting power demand after many years of largely flat consumption, he said.

The intrigue: Sell, a top DOE official under George W. Bush, doesn't think political change in D.C. will hinder SMRs.

"I don't want to sound too Pollyannish. But I do not regard the outcome of the presidential election, or the congressional election, to materially impact the nuclear agenda...It is deeply, deeply supported on both sides of the aisle."

The company is backed by DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Projects (ARDP), which began in the Trump era and first received major funding in the 2021 infrastructure law.

Catch up fast: While Sell riffed on serving AI needs, X-energy has projects further along with specific customers.

It's working with Dow to deploy four reactors at the chemical giant's Seadrift Operations site in Texas by 2030, a project receiving up to $1.23 billion in DOE funding.

X-energy is also working with Washington State-based utility Energy Northwest.

Reality check: SMRs face regulatory and financial challenges.

Scaling new tech is hard — especially while grappling with supply chain inflation and cost of capital increases also hitting other industries.

The SMR sector suffered a blow last year when NuScale's planned Idaho project with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems collapsed under the weight of hefty cost increases.

X-energy and Ares Management last year canceled plans to bring X-energy public via a SPAC deal. But weeks later, X-energy raised another $80M from backers, including Ares, to bring its series C round to $235M.

What's next: Sell still expects X-energy will go public — eventually.