Data: Yahoo Finance ; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals It's easy to over-interpret the death of small modular reactor firm NuScale's Idaho project, but it nonetheless has lessons — and omens — for the future. Catch up fast: Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and NuScale last week said there weren't enough buyers for the project's increasingly costly energy.

What they're saying: Energy analyst Todd Moss notes first-of-a-kind projects are always costly.

That's true even though SMRs promise standardized manufacturing to prevent huge cost overruns that bedevil traditional reactors.

"But getting to scale means getting over the early humps. This first hump proved too much," Moss, executive director of the Energy for Growth Hub, wrote on Substack.

The intrigue: Bloomberg's Liam Denning writes that amid surging renewables and storage, the SMRs use case may narrow to industrial energy, with grid-focused output a lesser focus.

Threat level: NuScale has the only SMR design with Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval.

Nuclear critic Edwin Lyman, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the Idaho project's demise shows "broader challenges" for U.S. development.

It "does not bode well for the dozens of other, more exotic reactor types in various stages of development that are being touted as the next best thing."

Yes, but: Moss said a "vibrant nuclear ecosystem exists," citing the many startups and projects somewhere in the pipeline — and he's confident some will survive.