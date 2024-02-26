There's a power struggle brewing over crypto and AI — literally

Share on email (opens in new window)

One new lawsuit and one new essay signal intensifying battles over energy demand from artificial intelligence and crypto-currency mining. Why it matters: Both technologies demand electricity-thirsty computing at a time when the world is already failing to steeply cut emissions.

State of play: A federal judge on Friday granted crypto industry plaintiffs a temporary order blocking new Energy Department collection of the sector's power usage data.

Meanwhile, AI ethicist Kate Crawford writes in Nature that "we need pragmatic actions to limit AI's ecological impacts now" — in terms of both power and water usage.

She says a good start — but only a start — would be recently proposed Democratic legislation creating standards for assessing AI's impact and setting up a voluntary reporting framework.

Catch up quick: On crypto, the DoE's independent stats arm, with White House blessing, recently began an "emergency" data survey.

The Energy Information Administration cited preliminary estimates that showed crypto mining is 0.6% to 2.3% of U.S. power demand, but added more rigorous info is needed.

The agency is concerned about strained power grids, electricity prices and CO2 emissions.

The other side: The Texas Blockchain Council and bitcoin miner Riot Platforms filed suit in a Texas federal district court late last week, alleging "contrived" urgency and "invasive government data collection."

The big picture: An International Energy Agency report last month estimates that data centers, crypto and AI accounted for roughly 2% of global power demand in 2022 — and that could double by 2026.

But at the same time, AI has numerous potential climate benefits.

Think help with improving battery materials, extreme weather forecasts, and managing increasingly complex grids as renewables, storage, EVs and other tech proliferate.

The intrigue: The massive power needs of generative AI are hardly a secret.

Bloomberg reports that Google has pioneered a technique that's gaining currency.

It's about "using software to hunt for clean electricity in parts of the world with excess sun and wind on the grid, then ramping up data center operations there."

What's next: We're keeping an eye on this crypto court case and federal work to marshal AI benefits while addressing power use.