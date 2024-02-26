LVMH deepens Hollywood ties for media, entertainment deals

LVMH, the parent of Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Kenzo, TAG Heuer, Fenty Beauty and 60-plus other brands, has launched a new venture focused on media partnerships. Why it matters: The luxury conglomerate wants more help from Hollywood types to bolster its brands.

LVMH calls its new venture 22 Montaigne Entertainment, named for the address of its Paris headquarters.

The company is working with U.S.-based production consultancy Superconnector Studios to co-develop and co-finance projects and product placement across TV, film and audio, per FT.

The big picture: Luxury brands have long benefitted from ties to celebrities and from on-screen cameos, but there's a growing race underway to cement relationships and access to talent.

François-Henri Pinault, the longtime CEO of archrival Gucci-owner Kering, bought a majority stake in talent agency giant CAA last September, reinforcing "the growing importance of celebrity in the luxury sector," the NYT wrote at the time.

Between the lines: It's all in the name of selling product.

For evidence of how media can power brands, and vice versa, look no further than Barbie.

Mattel's reverse Disney strategy — turning IP into content — couldn't have had a better start with "Barbie," which was the highest grossing movie worldwide last year.

Zoom out: Luxury retail's wealthiest consumers have continued to spend even as brands have raised prices.

Hermes, for example, beat Q4 earnings expectations as it bumped price tags up by 3%–7% globally last year. This year it plans to increase them by 8%–9%.

However, aspirational consumers — those more likely to stick to budgets, but who make up the core of luxury retail — have tightened their belts, hurting brands such as Hugo Boss, Ferragamo and Burberry.

What we're watching, literally: Luxury has made its way to screens in more direct ways recently, too. The history of Chanel and Dior's rivalry is currently being featured in the Apple TV+ series "The New Look."

"The House of Gucci," a film about the Gucci family, was polarizing, but spawned some nice memes and Halloween costumes in 2021.

What we're watching: Over the last year or so, "quiet luxury" — or minimal and invisible branding — became a big trend. How content creators work around or with this aesthetic will likely be a fun challenge.

Axios Pro's Michael Flaherty and Kimberly Chin contributed reporting.