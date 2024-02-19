How dropping the kids off at school became the norm

Say goodbye to yellow school buses and hello to school pickup lines. The big picture: A majority of U.S. students now arrive at school in private cars, per a Washington Post analysis of U.S. government data. The long-term rise in parental school runs has been compounded since the pandemic by a shortage of bus routes and drivers.

Catch up quick: Across the country, school systems continue to face severe bus driver shortages, including Chicago Public Schools — one of the nation's largest school districts — which is currently at 55% capacity for drivers.

"Like many large urban school districts across the country, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) continues to grapple with a severe bus driver shortage," a district spokesperson said in a statement to Axios, noting the district's commitment to "finding a solution."

The district, which manages over 500 schools, is currently prioritizing yellow school bus services for students with disabilities and students who are in temporary living situations.

A few cities, including Baltimore, have even tried paying some parents to drive their kids to reduce demand for buses.

State of play: In 2022, 53% of U.S. students got dropped off or drove themselves in private cars while 33% took the bus, according to The Post's analysis of National Household Travel Survey data.

Only 11% of students walked or biked to school, a proportion that has been falling for decades.

The decline in bus ridership is a more recent phenomenon. In addition to the reduced availability of buses, The Post cites the rise in remote work as one reason parents are more likely to drive their kids.

parents are more likely to drive their kids. But not all parents have that option, and bus cutbacks may be a factor in the rise of absenteeism since the pandemic.

What they're saying: "The school bus driver shortages are not going away," Joanna McFarland, CEO and co-founder of HopSkipDrive, told Axios.

"This is a structural decline in the industry. It's not going to be a 'solvable problem' unless school districts are really thinking about multimodal options and software to help them optimize across multiple vehicles."

HopSkipDrive, a child-transportation provider, developed an AI tool for helping districts optimize bus routes and other transportation options in the face of perennial driver shortages.

Between the lines: After the pandemic, the school bus became a "big juicy budget line item" for school districts, where they could start "chipping away to reallocate in other buckets," says Saravana Pat Bhava, founder and CEO of Pikmykid, a company that provides a school dismissal software.

Bhava also cited safety concerns among parents as a reason for opting to drive their kids. "Parents are demanding more accountability, coupled with their perception that safety is a little bit slack during the arrival and dismissal because it's chaos in schools."

The bottom line: There are major downsides to school drop-offs becoming the norm, for working parents and for the environment, with all those idling cars.

The trend has also led to longer lines outside schools. Parents have taken to online forums to vent their rage over the lengthy pickup process.

