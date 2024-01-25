AI is helping school districts navigate bus driver shortages

A handful of school districts nationwide are piloting a new AI-powered tool meant to help them optimize bus routes and other transportation options in the face of perennial driver shortages.

Why it matters: Bus driver shortages caused chaos in all 50 states this past back-to-school season, leaving many students (and their families) without a reliable way to get to and from class.

What's happening: Districts like Colorado Springs' District 11 (D11) are working with child-transportation provider HopSkipDrive to test the company's new AI offering, called "Strategic Routing."

HopSkipDrive's Strategic Routing team analyzes districts' needs — how many students have to be picked up, where they live, etc. — and offers suggestions, which can include a combination of traditional yellow buses and passenger cars operated by HopSkipDrive's "CareDrivers."

The aim, HopSkipDrive CEO Joanna McFarland tells Axios, is to address both the bus driver shortage and reduce student absenteeism, which remains well above pre-pandemic rates — especially for students from low-income families.

By the numbers: The tool has helped D11 go from over 100 bus routes to 55, in part by replacing some underutilized routes with HopSkipDrive rides.

The district, which serves around 22,000 students, says its on-time arrival rates went from 85% to 99% and that it's saving $8 million over a decade.

What they're saying: Strategic Routing "allows us to be predictive, instead of reactive," D11 superintendent Michael Gaal tells Axios, helping him see "what is the right number of bus drivers that I need to service my students" based on historical use patterns and more.

Gaal says he particularly appreciates that Strategic Routing suggests a broad variety of solutions, rather than just pushing districts to increase their use of HopSkipDrive's core product of rides to school in small passenger cars.

For instance, it might say a district needs "six more 12-passenger vehicles instead of 45-passenger vehicles because you have a lot of small-service routes — but it's still better to put them all on one vehicle than in a bunch of small vehicles."

Yes, but: HopSkipDrive rides can be part of the suggested solution if Strategic Routing thinks it makes sense to replace a severely underutilized bus route with car pickups.

Some parents are skeptical of HopSkipDrive rides at first, Gaal says, but are usually convinced once they see "the value of the personalization of transportation."

Plus: Districts can use the tool throughout the school year, helping them adjust on the fly as needed.

Gaal, for instance, says it makes the most sense to use Strategic Routing ahead of each school year, then again over winter break to make routing tweaks.

The bottom line: Here's a case of AI addressing a worker shortage, rather than replacing people who'd rather keep their jobs.