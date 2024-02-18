Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Sunday did not commit to supporting former President Trump were he to clinch the GOP nomination but stressed that the U.S. will "have a female president." Why it matters: The former UN ambassador — who continues to trail behind Trump in the primaries and polls — has used the statement as a way to highlight doubts some voters have about electing President Biden for a second term.

What she's saying: "[The female president] will either be me or it will be [Vice President] Kamala Harris. And if Donald Trump is the nominee for the Republican Party, he will not win," Haley said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"Every poll shows that. He will not win, and we will have a President Kamala Harris. I'm not gonna allow that to happen. I'm not stopping. I'm not going anywhere. We're gonna do this for the long haul, and we're gonna finish it," she said.

Haley, who said she has voted for Trump twice in past elections, noted that the last thing on her mind is "who I'm gonna support."

The only thing on her mind, she said, is "how we're gonna win this."

Haley pointed to polling that revealed a majority of Americans saying 81-year-old President Biden and 77-year-old Trump are "too old" to run for president.

She also called for "a new generational leader that's not distracted by court cases," a repeated push she has made throughout her campaign regarding Trump's legal woes.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's Republican primary is just days away as Haley hopes to secure a victory in her home state — where she previously served as governor.

Go deeper: Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection after receiving threats