Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection after receiving threats

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection due to increased threats against her, she confirmed to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Why it matters: Haley, who did not disclose details about the threats, is the last major opponent challenging former President Trump for the GOP nomination.

The contest has taken a very personal turn in recent weeks, with Trump promoting conspiracy theories about Haley's U.S. citizenship and Haley in turn releasing an avalanche of criticism against the former president.

Of note: The Secret Service is allowed to protect people who have been identified by the Department of Homeland Security as major presidential or vice presidential candidates.

Protection is usually granted within 120 days of the general election, but certain campaigns have received protection earlier in the campaign season through presidential memorandums, according to the Secret Service.

What they're saying: Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, told the Journal that she's recently "had multiple issues."

"It's not going to stop me from doing what I need to do," she said after a campaign event in Aiken, South Carolina, on Monday.

Haley's campaign did not respond to Axios' request for additional comment.

The big picture: Members of Haley's private security detail tackled a woman who attempted to rush the stage at a campaign event last week, according to the Journal.

She's also increased levels of security at her events in South Carolina.

Last month, Haley said her home was the target of at least two hoax "swatting" calls in recent weeks.

The calls involve faking an emergency to elicit the dispatch of armed police officers, or SWAT teams, to a particular address, and people have been injured and killed in previous incidents.

