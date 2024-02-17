What remote-first Gen Zers want at work

Gen Z largely entered the workforce as remote and hybrid work went mainstream. Why it matters: Early career professionals are hungry for mentorship and real connections (even friends) on top of flexibility and work-life balance. With Gen Z expected to overtake Baby Boomers in the workplace this year, those preferences are reshaping the modern workplace.

By the numbers: Nearly two-thirds of students said they were more likely to apply for a job with a flexible schedule, according to a Handshake report from September.

36% of students said they want a job with an even split of in-person and remote work.

26% want mostly in-person.

11% want fully in-person

13% want mostly remote

14% want fully remote

The intrigue: Gen Z was the least likely among all generations in the workforce to apply for remote roles, according to a 2023 LinkedIn analysis.

The generation's oldest members either have "a couple years of pre-pandemic work experience or has yet to experience office life at all after having their in-person education disrupted by the pandemic," the analysis said.

What they're saying: "It's more about flexibility," says Christine Cruzvergara, the chief education strategy officer at Handshake. "They want employers who understand that work-life balance is important to them."

Gen Z applicants are also drawn in by financial and wellness benefits like tuition repayment, retirement programs, mental health days and gym memberships, Cruzvergara says.

Young employees have also started to shake up company culture with more casual communication, frankness about mental health and employer accountability.

State of play: Young professionals crave genuine mentorship.

83% of Gen Z said a workplace mentor is crucial for their career, but only about half of workers reported having one, according to an Adobe report.

Members of Gen Z are willing to be vulnerable when asking for guidance as they get their footing, Janice Omadeke, a career development expert focused on mentorship, says.

Omadeke says she's learned from the way her Gen Z mentees assess their lives holistically, prioritizing both professional and personal balance. "Mentorship relationships are less transactional," she says.

