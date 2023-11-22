Skip to main content
Nov 22, 2023 - Economy

Zoomers will overtake boomers at work next year

U.S. full-time workforce, by generation
Data: Glassdoor analysis of Census Bureau data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Gen Z is expected to overtake baby boomers in the workforce by next year, per a new analysis of census data from Glassdoor.

Why it matters: The workplace is giving more Gen Z energy — and if you don't understand what that means, it's time to bone up on the younger generation's lingo and work style.

Zoom in: The work world will surely adapt to Gen Z's ways, as it once did for Gen X (which pushed for more work-life balance) and for millennials, who brought us job hopping and, of course, avocado toast.

  • Still, Gen Z (known as zoomers) will have to wait a while before it asserts control. Millennials will dominate the workforce until sometime in the early 2040s, according to Glassdoor's estimates.

