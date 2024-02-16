As the end of tax season draws closer, the top House GOP tax writer is making rounds on the Senate side to build the case for a bipartisan tax cuts bill. Why it matters: This is an early salvo in the "Super Bowl of tax" that's expected to come in 2025 when the Trump-era tax cuts expire.

A $78 billion bipartisan deal cutting taxes for business expensing and bolstering the child tax credit easily passed the House, but is stalled out by Senate GOP opposition.

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) is hustling to get a bipartisan tax bill over the finish line in the Senate before the end of filing season, hoping it can go into effect this year.

"I'm constantly navigating and meeting with Republican senators to answer any questions that they have," Smith told Axios in an interview, noting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for its passage.

Between the lines: Smith said that crafting the bill wasn't easy, adding that it was a team effort alongside Ways and Means Ranking Member Richie Neal (D-Mass.), Senate Financial Services Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore) and Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).

Zoom in: The bill is facing some pushback from GOP senators who are concerned with a provision on the employee retention tax credit (ERC) which would be used to pay for the cuts, with some calling for significant changes.

But Smith is calling for senators to rally around the measure, noting concessions were made during initial negotiations.

"When we first originally started out it was going to be $47 billion on the business and $47 billion on the child tax credit and Senate Republicans said no, it needs to be around $30 billion and so that's why we moved it down to $30 on each side," he said.

Smith also noted that they lowered the look-back — which allows for claims for a credit or refund from previous years — from three years to two years.

The big picture: While the House-passed bill would extend provisions through the election, the larger tax fight is expected in 2025.