Quiet rebellion threatens House GOP chair over surprise tax deal

The House GOP's top tax writer doesn't just face blowback over the surprise deal he unveiled this month: Now the background chatter suggests Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) could lose his gavel.

Why it matters: Senior Republican sources said Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) — who narrowly lost a heated three-way race for the position in 2023 — has been urged to challenge House Ways and Means chairman for the top job.

Removing a sitting chairman before the end of their three-term limit would be unusual.

The last sitting chair to be demoted before their time was in 2005.

Zoom in: Multiple GOP lawmakers fumed about how negotiations on the bipartisan tax deal were handled.

GOP critics said key members weren't consulted on negotiations. Some members learned of the deal on social media, a senior committee source told Axios.

"I don't know who the f*** he's dealing with," one lawmaker told Axios. "How does Jason Smith announce the deal before the speaker knows about it?"

"Jason negotiated with the Senate and the Dems. For some reason Republicans weren't included in his negotiation," the lawmaker said.

Behind the scenes: Axios spoke with members who had a range of issues with the deal. Top complaints included:

The lack of a change to the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap.

Others cited the Wall Street Journal editorial board's criticisms of the language on bolstering the child tax credit.

What they're saying: Frustrated members argued that the panel has shifted away from its bipartisan and inclusive nature.

"[T]here was a lot more member involvement and a lot of subcommittee hearings, a lot of things of that nature, which we just don't seem to have now," one lawmaker said.

"People are concerned that we're not really doing a good job with legislation, that we're spending more time on oversight with the whole committee," another member said.

Between the lines: With former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and top lieutenants no longer influencing committee assignments, some members said the dynamics could be more favorable for a potential challenger.

'I'm sure Vern is hearing this [complaints about the panel] and most would tell you that they don't believe that Jason would have ever been Ways and Means chair if not for McCarthy," the source said.

The intrigue: Lawmakers speculated that Buchanan's recent fundraising efforts for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) could signal that he's laying the groundwork for a bid against Smith.

Buchanan hosted one of the first fundraisers for Johnson, invited key members to a fundraising event in Aspen, Colorado, and is set to host a fundraiser for Johnson on March 21.

But Smith has also proved to be a fundraising powerhouse, raising more than $1.3 million for the NRCC and giving nearly $600,000 to individual candidates this cycle.

The other side: Smith allies noted the members who pick committee assignments are unlikely to remove a sitting chairman.