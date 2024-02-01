House GOP revolt fails to stop passage of bipartisan tax bill

The House easily passed a $78 billion bipartisan tax package on Wednesday after days of tensions within the GOP, but it's already showing signs of trouble in the Senate.

Why it matters: The deal left House GOP leadership scrambling to appease various factions' grievances about the measure, and ultimately passed with the help of Democrats.

In the eleventh-hour, GOP leadership provided assurances to moderate GOP New Yorkers that a fix for the state and local tax deduction would see action in the House.

Conservatives who voted against the measure blasted it for being brought up on suspension of the rules and argued it provided tax relief to undocumented immigrants — an allegation House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) said was not true.

Zoom in: Proponents of the bill by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Smith argued it's pro-growth and would provide a substantial win for lawmakers to campaign on back in their districts.

The bill would primarily expand the Child Tax Credit and alter research & development (R&D) expensing for businesses to allow for immediate expensing.

It would also end the Employee Retention Tax Credit Program and increase the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

The big picture: While the deal made it out of the House, it faces hurdles in the upper chamber as key senators say they won't support it in its current form.

"That could be regular order through the Senate Finance Committee or maybe there's a way of having an amendment process on the floor," Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said.