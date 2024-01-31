House Republicans target narrow tax cuts after New Yorker revolt

Share on email (opens in new window)

New York House Republicans scored a win on Wednesday, strong-arming leadership into a standalone tax cut bill for married households.

Why it matters: New Yorkers were promised a vote on the measure after embracing Freedom Caucus-style tactics to gum up the House floor.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) met with the New Yorkers in prolonged meetings on Tuesday over the bipartisan tax deal that's expected to get a vote Wednesday evening.

The bipartisan tax deal, hatched by Smith and Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, will bolster the child tax credit and provide research and development tax credits for businesses.

But its lack of change to the deduction cap on state and local income taxes (SALT) angered Republicans from higher tax states.

Zoom in: The 2017 tax cuts signed by former President Trump created a $10,000 SALT deduction cap. This hit upper-middle class earners hard in higher-tax states.

The new standalone bill would eliminate the "marriage penalty" that keeps the cap the same for single or joint filers — raising the cap to $20,000 for people filing jointly.

It will likely also include an income threshold to control costs, capping the benefit to those who earn under a yet-to-be-determined number that's expected to be between $500,000-$1 million.

One source involved with the talks told Axios the bill is expected to be brought up in coming days with a closed rule not allowing for amendments.

What's next: Supporters of the SALT tax bill are optimistic it will pass the House with bipartisan support.