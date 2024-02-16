Congress faces two roads to nowhere on foreign aid

Share on email (opens in new window)

House members are staring down a pair of likely non-viable paths for getting aid to Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific signed into law. Why it matters: This raises the possibility that Congress won't pass any foreign aid package this year.

"Ukraine is down to three shells a day for artillery," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told Axios. "It's hard to win a war when you're doing that."

Driving the news: Bacon and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the Problem Solvers Caucus is set to unveil a smaller version of the Senate's $95 billion foreign aid bill.

The roughly $65 billion package would include military aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, but no humanitarian assistance to Ukraine or Gaza.

It may be a non-starter for even the most centrist, pro-Israel Democrats. "I don't know [if] that ... is a serious proposal," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.). "No aid to Palestinians? That's dead in the Senate. It's a dead bill."

The bill would include a version of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, but it's not clear whether that's enough for House Republicans to put it on the floor – much less vote for it.

What we're hearing: The bill has eight co-sponsors, four Republicans and four Democrats, according to a member familiar with the matter.

In addition to Bacon, the backers are Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Lori Chavez DeRemer (R-Ore.), Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Jim Costa (D-Calif.) and Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wash.).

Zoom in: Meanwhile, House Democrats are eyeing an effort to force the Senate bill to the floor through what is known as a discharge petition.

But that maneuver is likely to fall short again, with not just moderate Republicans but progressive Democrats signaling they would not contribute the necessary 218 signatures.

"You really need to be doing the math for both chambers while you're negotiating a package like this, and there just weren't the right people in the room that understood what was actually passable," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told Axios.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details on the bill's co-sponsors.