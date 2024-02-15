Next frightening war frontier: Russian nukes in space

Share on email (opens in new window)

Vladimir Putin talks to Russian state TV station Rossiya 1 in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik via AP

U.S. officials are warning of Russia's rising ability to station nuclear weapons in space, illuminating the next, scarier frontier of warfare.

Why it matters: The future of war is autonomous weapons, robots, sophisticated artificial intelligence and a race to dominate space. The new intelligence suggests Russia might be gaining a tactical edge in the space race.

A space-based nuclear weapon could threaten America's extensive civilian and military satellite network, which transmits billions of bytes of data each hour, the N.Y. Times reports.

Russia wouldn't drop the nuclear weapon on Earth, but rather use it against satellites, ABC News explains.

The big picture: The U.S. "does not have the ability to counter such a weapon and defend its satellites," The Times writes. But the threat doesn't appear imminent.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the House Intelligence Committee's top Democrat, said: "No need to buy gold."

Between the lines: House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) sparked a frenzy Tuesday with a vague statement warning of a "serious national security threat."

Turner urged President Biden to declassify the information but didn't provide any details about the threat.

The intrigue: It's unclear why Turner took the extraordinary step of sounding a public alarm before getting a full White House briefing.

One theory: Turner wants to jolt fellow Republicans into taking the Russia threat more seriously — and funding Ukraine to wage war against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What's next: White House officials are scheduled to brief congressional leaders Wednesday.