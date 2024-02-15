Prescriptions for postpartum depression pill off to "promising" start
At least 120 prescriptions were written for the first pill treating postpartum depression in the days following its launch, drugmaker Sage Therapeutics disclosed in its year-end earnings report on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Postpartum depression affects an estimated 500,000 people each year. But with a launch price of $15,900 for the drug Zurzuvae, analysts had expressed uncertainty about its potential market and how insurers may cover the treatment.
By the numbers: Zurzuvae, which Sage markets with Biogen, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August but didn't become available until around mid-December.
- 50 prescriptions were shipped and delivered that month, generating $824,000 in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, Sage said.
- The drug was prescribed by a range of providers, including psychiatrists, primary care doctors, and OB/GYNs, company officials said on an earnings call.
- Sage CEO Barry Greene told analysts the company is optimistic as payers have picked up the tab for a majority of prescriptions.
- The company is also "starting to see [postpartum depression] recognized as an urgent medical condition," including by women asking providers about it and providers willing to prescribe the drug, he said.
What they're saying: These are "solid early patient numbers" wrote RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams and senior associate Joe Kim in a note. Early metrics around who's prescribing the drug, insurer coverage, and anecdotal experiences are "promising," they said.
- RBC raised its forecast for Zurzuvae sales this year from about $20 million to $37 million, though the analysts cautioned there's still limited data. Insurers may still be figuring out how they're covering the drug, RBC mentioned in a previous note.