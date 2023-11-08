First approved postpartum depression pill will cost $15,900

The first pill approved to treat postpartum depression will be priced at $15,900 for a two-week treatment course, its manufacturer said.

Why it matters: The pricing decision had been a big question mark since the FDA in August approved Sage Therapeutics and Biogen's drug, Zurzuvae, for just postpartum depression and not major depressive disorder.

Context: Sage previously said the pill's price would be under $10,000 if it was also approved for major depressive disorder, which has a much larger patient population.