OpenAI on Thursday announced Sora, its first tool that can turn a text prompt into a video of up to one minute in length. However, OpenAI said Sora is still in the research stage and is not yet being added to any of the company's products. The big picture: Others, including Meta, Google and Runway, have announced or released their own text-to-video engines.

Details: Sora is a diffusion model that is able to "generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background."

Sora will be able to understand the nuances of the prompt as well as how various objects behave in the physical world.

Sora also generates an entire video at once, rather than creating it frame by frame. That helps avoid what has been a challenge with other approaches — ensuring a subject stays the same even when it goes out of view temporarily.

Between the lines: An OpenAI spokesperson stressed that it doesn't plan to make Sora broadly available any time soon as it continues to work on a range of safety issues, including efforts to reduce misinformation, hateful content, and bias as well as clearly labeling the output as generated by AI.

What they're saying: "Today, Sora is becoming available to red teamers to assess critical areas for harms or risks," OpenAI said on its Sora website.