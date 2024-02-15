Biden, Bibi discuss Gaza hostage talks, Rafah and aid in their 2nd call this week

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday held their second call this week, as concerns mount over the lack of major progress in the hostage talks and the possibility of an Israeli ground operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Why it matters: Biden has grown increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu and Israel's actions during the war. The U.S. president last week called the Israeli military operation Gaza "over the top."

Details: An Israeli official said Thursday's call focused on the hostage deal negotiations, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the Israeli military operation in the enclave, specifically the possible operation in Rafah. It lasted about 40 minutes.

The White House did not immediately release a readout of the call.

The big picture: The call took place amid growing global concern about a possible expansion of Israel's military operation into Rafah, where more than 1.2 million Palestinians are sheltering from the fighting.

Biden and other U.S. officials have repeatedly told the Israeli government that no Rafah operation should take place without an evacuation of the civilian population.

More than 28,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, according to the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run enclave.

The Biden administration is also pushing for progress in the negotiations for a new hostage deal. Biden said on Monday that the U.S. will do everything possible to get a deal.

CIA director Bill Burns was in Israel earlier Thursday to meet with Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea to discuss the current negotiations.

During the call between Biden and Netanyahu on Sunday, the U.S. president urged the Israeli leader to try to find ways to close the gaps in the talks.

But after a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday between U.S., Egyptian, Qatari and Israeli officials ended without a major breakthrough, Netanyahu declined to send an Israeli delegation to Egypt for follow-up talks.

The biggest sticking point remains Hamas' demand that thousands of Palestinian prisoners be released as part of any deal. Biden had already told Netanyahu that Israel may have to release more Palestinian prisoners for each freed hostage than it did in the previous pause in fighting, though Biden agrees Hamas' current demand is too much, according to officials.

Go deeper: U.S. expects Israel to adhere to commitment to get U.S.-funded flour to Gaza, Sullivan says