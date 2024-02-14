Feb 14, 2024 - Business
Jon Stewart's "Daily Show" comeback is a huge ratings hit
Jon Stewart's "Daily Show" comeback on Monday night drew the show's biggest audience since 2018.
Why it matters: The reunion — almost nine years after Stewart departed — marked a key moment for a show that has struggled to retain viewers since he left.
By the numbers: Stewart's roast of President Biden, former President Trump and himself drew 1.9 million total viewers on Comedy Central and simulcasts on other channels owned by Paramount, per The Wrap.
- Of those viewers, 930,000 watched on Comedy Central.
- The data comes from live and same day numbers as reported by Nielsen, Variety reported.
Context: "The Daily Show" under Trevor Noah averaged an audience of 385,000 in 2022 — the last year it had a full-time host.
