A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to comply with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoena and testify as part of the agency's investigation into whether he violated federal securities laws when he purchased Twitter in 2022.

The big picture: The order, which is a blow to Musk, will likely only intensify his long and tumultuous relationship with the SEC.

Musk for months attempted to stave off giving testimony by claiming the SEC didn't have authority to issue the subpoena and characterizing its investigation as "baseless" and "harassing."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Saturday rejected Musk's claims, ruling that the SEC did have the authority, that his testimony is relevant to the investigation and that giving a testimony would not be unduly burdensome for him.

Catch up fast: The SEC is attempting to determine if Musk violated the law by breaking a legal deadline for disclosing his 9.2% position in Twitter, now known as X.

Those who buy 5% or more of a publicly traded company must legally disclose that ownership within 10 days of acquisition.

The SEC is also investigating why Musk, 21 days after the deadline, disclosed his position using a form with fewer reporting requirements than a Schedule 13D, the one required for any holder that intends to exert control with its stake.

The agency said Musk had agreed to sit for testimony in September but he failed to appear.

He has sat for testimony twice in the investigation in July 2022. But since those interviews, the SEC obtained thousands of new documents and has additional questions for Musk.

Context: The SEC separately sued Musk in 2018 for claiming on Twitter that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The company's stock spiked on Musk's tweet, but then sank after his proposal came to nothing and he backtracked on it.

For years, Musk has appealed to courts to overturn the settlement he and Tesla reached with the SEC over the matter, which included a $20 million fine.

