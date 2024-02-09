Oscars to add casting award in first new category since 2001

Oscar statues adorn the stage before the start of the the 96th Academy Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, in January. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The Oscars will debut a new category for best achievement in casting at Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony from 2026, when movies from 2025 will be honored.

Why it matters: The first new category since 2001 follows a yearslong push for recognition of the role casting directors play in the success of movies.

Flashback: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science in 2018 dropped plans to make a new Oscars film category for "outstanding achievement in popular film" before it could be awarded after heavy criticism.

What they're saying: "Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement to media.

