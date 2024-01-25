Greta Gerwig (left) and Margot Robbie accept the award for cinematic and box office achievement for "Barbie" at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Photo: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Another year, another Oscars controversy. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for Academy Awards in the categories of performance by an actress in a leading role and achievement in directing, respectively.

Driving the news: Cast members, fans and a former presidential candidate are chiming in.

In a statement, "Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling expressed disappointment, and fans have commented on the irony of his performance (in a film about female empowerment) being nominated instead of the female lead and director.

Yes, but: Robbie is a producer of the film and Gerwig is a co-writer, so both have opportunities to win Oscars for best motion picture and adapted screenplay.

Between the lines: This is not the first time a film that was both successful at the box office and culturally impactful was left out.

In 2018, "Black Panther" broke box office records, but aside from best motion picture, it was only nominated for technical categories, including costume design, production design and music.

Ryan Coogler wasn't nominated for directing, and no cast members were nominated for their performances.

Flashback: Last year's box office darling, "Top Gun: Maverick," was also left out of performance and directing categories.

What they're saying: "When things like this happen, they create space to have these difficult conversations and say, 'Hey, let's look at the makeup of the academy,'" Jenni Powell, chair of producing at New York Film Academy, told Axios.

"Maybe there needs to be changes in the way that award shows are conceived of. ... Those are the conversations that need to continue, even after this award show is televised and all the trophies are given out."

Go deeper: Axios' Sara Fischer discusses the "Barbie" slight on Anderson Cooper 360