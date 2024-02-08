Schumer gives Senate GOP “the night” to decide on Ukraine aid

The nasty GOP fight over Ukraine and the border has paralyzed the Senate.

Why it matters: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is a staunch supporter of Ukraine. But his caucus largely abandoned him on the border bill he backed, and he hasn't found the votes to move forward.

"We're going to give Republicans the night to figure themselves out, and we're going to vote tomorrow," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Wednesday night.

Catch up quick: Senate Republicans filibustered on Wednesday a $118 billion foreign aid package with a bipartisan border deal, which was aggressively attacked by former President Trump and House Republicans.

So Schumer took the border parts out, and forced Republicans to decide whether they were willing to consider just the aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific.

The procedural vote which was left open for hours, while Republicans hashed out their options behind closed doors. It didn't work.

The bottom line: In a sign of the whiplash border politics of 2024, some Senate Republicans began insisting once again on a chance to tack on border security measures through the amendment process.