2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Schumer gives Senate GOP “the night” to decide on Ukraine aid
The nasty GOP fight over Ukraine and the border has paralyzed the Senate.
Why it matters: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is a staunch supporter of Ukraine. But his caucus largely abandoned him on the border bill he backed, and he hasn't found the votes to move forward.
- "We're going to give Republicans the night to figure themselves out, and we're going to vote tomorrow," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Wednesday night.
Catch up quick: Senate Republicans filibustered on Wednesday a $118 billion foreign aid package with a bipartisan border deal, which was aggressively attacked by former President Trump and House Republicans.
- So Schumer took the border parts out, and forced Republicans to decide whether they were willing to consider just the aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific.
- The procedural vote which was left open for hours, while Republicans hashed out their options behind closed doors. It didn't work.
The bottom line: In a sign of the whiplash border politics of 2024, some Senate Republicans began insisting once again on a chance to tack on border security measures through the amendment process.
- "We should insist on securing our border," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) told Axios.
- "The President has the authority, he needs to use it. What McConnell should have negotiated is a way to force this president to use that authority."