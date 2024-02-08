Share on email (opens in new window)

Another former Apple employee is launching an AI hardware wearable — this time, it's a pair of round glasses that bear a striking resemblance to the spectacles often worn by Steve Jobs.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of new devices designed around a built-in AI assistant, following in the footsteps of Humane's AI Pin and Rabbit's R1.

Details: Frame, as the glasses are dubbed, come from Brilliant Labs, a startup led by former Apple program lead Bobak Tavangar.

Brilliant also has backing from Niantic CEO John Hanke, as part of the $6 million in funding it has raised.

The central feature of the audio-enabled glasses is a multimodal generative AI voice assistant dubbed Noa.

Frame will also feature the ability to query the AI-powered search engine Perplexity.

The $349 glasses will be available for order today and begin shipping in April.

Flashback: Frame is the second product from Brilliant Labs, which previously launched an AR wearable called Monocle.

Our thought bubble: Hardware startups often struggle and the AI device field is still figuring out what features people want in a rapidly evolving market.

That gives an edge to companies with the deep pockets to invest in multiple versions of hardware, even if early releases aren't total hits.

Meta, for example, is on the second version of its smart glasses collaboration with Ray-Ban, and that product has a similar feature set to Frame.

Yes, but: Startups often bring fresh approaches and features. Brilliant Labs, for example, is pledging that Noa will learn about its user over time but also preserve privacy.