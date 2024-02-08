Communication is the most in-demand job skill for the second year in a row, according to data gathered by LinkedIn.

Why it matters: Soft skills, like effectively communicating, still trump AI skills — for now.

Customer service and leadership ranked second and third, respectively, followed by project management, management and analytics.

Zoom in: LinkedIn determined the most in-demand skills by measuring those included in job listings, and included in the profiles of those who have been recently hired and or received recruiter outreach.

By the numbers: 9 out of 10 global executives agree that soft skills are more important than ever, and nearly 7 out of 10 agree they were more valuable to their organization than AI skills.

What they're saying: "Human skills, like communication, leadership and teamwork are particularly critical in this moment," says LinkedIn Learning global head of content strategy, Dan Brodnitz.

"With a rise in remote and hybrid work, and now AI, the need for human connection and people skills have become even more important as companies are looking for talent that can step up and create innovative, agile, collaborative teams."

Yes, but: Specific AI skills like "machine learning" or "prompt crafting" will likely become more popular across LinkedIn in years to come, says Brodnitz.

Go deeper... Subscribe to Axios Communicators.