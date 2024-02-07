Skip to main content
U.S. deficit will soar in the next decade, new CBO projections show

Photo of President Joe Biden

Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. deficit is expected to climb over the next 10 years with higher interest payments set to account for a historic share of government spending, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: New projections from the nonpartisan agency show deficits jumping from $1.6 trillion this year to $2.6 trillion in 2034, alongside a slightly less gloomy prediction for the nation's fiscal health than previously estimated.

By the numbers: The deficit will be 5.6% of GDP this year before jumping to 6.1% in 2025, and ultimately holding at that level in 2034.

  • In its outlook, the CBO notes that deficits have exceeded this share of GDP only in periods of economic crises, not as the U.S. economy has boomed.
  • "The primary deficits in CBO's projections are especially large given the relatively low unemployment rates that the agency is forecasting," the CBO says in its outlook.
  • Meanwhile, debt held by the public would rise from 99% of GDP at the end of this year to 116% of economic output by 2034 — the highest level ever recorded.

The intrigue: The CBO says interest payments on the debt are a huge contributor to the deficit, with the ballooning cost equal to roughly three-quarters of the deficit increase over the next 10 years.

  • Stunning stat: Starting next year, interest costs will be a greater share of GDP than at any point since at least 1940, the CBO says in its outlook — the first time it reported such data.

What they're saying: In a statement, CBO director Phillip Swagel said that the amount spent on interest costs is initially similar to discretionary spending — such as that spent on defense and non-defense programs.

  • But by the end of the period, Swagel said the interest costs "are roughly one and half times larger than each."
  • The aging population and the expected growth in Social Security and Medicare are other factors that will contribute to soaring deficits, Swagel said.

Catch up fast: The government's spiking interest payments are in part a side-effect of the Fed's historic campaign to wrestle inflation, which resulted in decades-high borrowing costs.

  • The CBO expects the Fed will begin to lower interest rates later this year, but rates in the coming years will be "generally higher" than it previously expected.
  • "Those higher rates mostly reflect the effects of stronger-than-expected economic growth in 2023. In later years, higher rates are driven by more capital income and less private saving," the CBO outlook says.

Of note: The deficit for 2024 is $63 billion lower than the CBO anticipated last spring. Meanwhile, the cumulative budget shortfall over the next decade is also less than initially projected.

  • The key reason to its slightly sunnier projection: recent legislation that capped spending.
  • The other reason for the smaller deficit: faster economic growth, partly because of more people working thanks to higher net immigration.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional context.

