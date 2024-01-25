U.S. economy booms with 3.3% growth in final quarter of 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

The U.S. economy expanded at a 3.3% annualized pace in the final quarter of 2023, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's much stronger growth than economists expected and caps a year of economic resilience as the nation avoided a projected recession.

The economy moderated in the September-December period compared to the previous quarter's 4.9% growth, which got a notable boost from companies building up inventories.

The big picture: Economic growth has been underpinned by booming consumer spending that continued even as prices for many items remain steep and interest rates rose.

That dynamic continued in the fourth quarter, which saw consumer spending boom: rising at a 2.8% annual rate, only slightly easing from the 3.1% in the previous quarter.

Details: The strong inventory build-up that pushed up growth in the third quarter slowed in the most recent data.

Meanwhile, fixed investment — spending on factories, equipment and more — rose 1.9%, up slightly from the 1.4% in the third quarter.

Housing activity, meanwhile, slowed from the prior quarter's rapid pace: 1.1% in the fourth quarter, compared to 6.7% in the third quarter.

The bottom line: The strong data shows the U.S. economy was solid in 2023 even as aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve still rippled through the economy.

That happened alongside cooling inflation — defying doomsayers who suggested a downturn was all but necessary to crush price pressures.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.