Consumer prices rose more than expected in December, new inflation data shows

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation pressures reignited as energy and shelter prices rose: the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in December, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Inflation picked up at the end of the year, interrupting a cooldown that continued for much of 2023.

The Federal Reserve is looking for signs of cooler inflation as it weighs when, or whether, to lower interest rates in the months ahead.

The White House is also hoping for tamer inflation to assuage voters who remain dissatisfied with the economy.

By the numbers: CPI's 0.3% rise compares to the 0.1% increase in November.

The overall CPI was up 3.4% over the last 12 months, compared to 3.1% in November.

An underlying gauge of inflation, core CPI — which excludes energy and food costs — rose 0.3%, matching the prior month's pace. In the year through December, it's up 3.9% — down from the 4% rise in November.

Details: Rebounding energy costs and high housing costs helped push up overall inflation.

The energy index rose 0.4% in December, after falling by more than 2% in November. The gasoline index rose by 0.2%, after a 6% plunge the prior month.

Housing prices also picked up slightly, with the overall shelter index rising 0.5% in December (up from the 0.4% increase in November).

The bottom line: Inflation is well below the peak reached in 2022. But a complete return to normal — with mild price increases that defined pre-pandemic times — might not happen as quickly as policymakers would like.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details and a new chart.