Former State Department security officer arrested on Jan. 6 charges

Supporters of then-President Trump at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A former U.S. State Department security officer was arrested Tuesday after being identified as having been at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

State of play: As a diplomatic security officer, Kevin Michael Alstrup was familiar with providing security and protection for high-ranking government officials or sensitive locations, according to the FBI affidavit.

A circle around an image of a man, whom the FBI allege is Kevin Alstrup, inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: FBI/DOJ

Driving the news: Alstrup was captured on surveillance footage entering the Capitol, camera in hand, and taking photos.

Investigators identified him using Google location data that showed a device associated with his email address was on Capitol grounds or within the building itself during the riot.

Where it stands: Alstrup was charged with four misdemeanor counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Alstrup, who was as a third-party contractor, no longer works for the State Department, ABC News reports.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Trump appointee sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack