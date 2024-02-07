Search and rescue efforts underway for crew after overdue Marine Corps helicopter located

Share on email (opens in new window)

The U.S. Marine Corps' Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter is seen on June 16, 2022. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A search and rescue operation for five marines was underway Wednesday after an overdue Marine Corps helicopter flying from Nevada to California was located.

State of play: The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a routine training flight from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Tuesday when the aircraft was reported overdue, authorities said.

The helicopter was found Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, about 50 miles from the air station in San Diego.

Where it stands: Ground and aviation tools were being used to locate the five crew members later Wednesday morning local time.

Of note: An atmospheric river slammed Southern California early this week, and brought heavy rain and flooding to the San Diego area Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the weather was related to the incident.

