Search and rescue efforts underway for crew after overdue Marine Corps helicopter located
A search and rescue operation for five marines was underway Wednesday after an overdue Marine Corps helicopter flying from Nevada to California was located.
State of play: The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a routine training flight from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Tuesday when the aircraft was reported overdue, authorities said.
- The helicopter was found Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, about 50 miles from the air station in San Diego.
Where it stands: Ground and aviation tools were being used to locate the five crew members later Wednesday morning local time.
Of note: An atmospheric river slammed Southern California early this week, and brought heavy rain and flooding to the San Diego area Tuesday.
- It was not immediately clear if the weather was related to the incident.
