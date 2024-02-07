Skip to main content
Search and rescue efforts underway for crew after overdue Marine Corps helicopter located

The U.S. Marine Corps' Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter

The U.S. Marine Corps' Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter is seen on June 16, 2022. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A search and rescue operation for five marines was underway Wednesday after an overdue Marine Corps helicopter flying from Nevada to California was located.

State of play: The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a routine training flight from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Tuesday when the aircraft was reported overdue, authorities said.

  • The helicopter was found Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, about 50 miles from the air station in San Diego.

Where it stands: Ground and aviation tools were being used to locate the five crew members later Wednesday morning local time.

Of note: An atmospheric river slammed Southern California early this week, and brought heavy rain and flooding to the San Diego area Tuesday.

  • It was not immediately clear if the weather was related to the incident.

