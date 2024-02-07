House panel threatens Harvard with subpoena in antisemitism investigation

Rep. Virginia Foxx at the U.S. Capitol last April. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Education Committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) warned Harvard University on Wednesday that it will face a subpoena if it fails to provide documents related to the committee's antisemitism probe on college campuses.

Why it matters: The final warning comes as Harvard faces criticism from House Republicans and others over its handling of antisemitism on its campus.

Several Republican lawmakers celebrated last month's resignation of Claudia Gay as Harvard's president, whose testimony in the House investigation into antisemitism at elite colleges was met with bipartisan backlash.

What we're watching: Foxx gave Harvard until 5pm on Wednesday, Feb. 14 ET to provide the documents.

Driving the news: "The Committee has sought to obtain information regarding Harvard's response to the numerous incidents of antisemitism on its campus and steps taken to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff," Foxx said in the letter.

"Harvard's responses have been grossly insufficient, and the limited and dilatory nature of its productions is obstructing the Committee's efforts," she said.

Foxx said the school's actions have "fallen far short of its commitments, producing mostly publicly available documents, while failing to turn over documents specified by the Committee and making inappropriate and inexplicable redactions."

Of note: Foxx noted that the university and two of the law firms representing the school "repeatedly have stated they would cooperate with the Committee's antisemitism investigation," including its interim president, Alan Garber.

In an interview with The Harvard Crimson last week, Garber said the university would "comply fully with the process" of the committee's investigation.

Zoom out: The Department of Education opened an investigation in November into Harvard regarding alleged discrimination incidents.

In January, a group of Harvard students sued the university for "a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment."

The students claimed that Harvard violated Title VI, selectively enforced its policies to avoid protecting Jewish students from harassment and hired professors who support anti-Jewish violence.

Representatives for Harvard did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

