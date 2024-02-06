Mayorkas impeachment in doubt as GOP struggles with vote math

House Republicans are struggling to cobble together the votes they need to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas ahead of a planned vote on Tuesday.

Why it matters: With just a three-vote majority in the House and two Republicans already on record opposing impeachment, GOP leadership has little margin for error in avoiding an embarrassing defeat on the floor.

State of play: Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) have said publicly they oppose impeaching Mayorkas.

"Maladministration or incompetence does not rise to what our founders considered an impeachable offense," Buck wrote in an op-ed in The Hill published Monday.

McClintock, in a 10-page memo released Tuesday, said the articles of impeachment "fail to identify an impeachable crime" and "stretch and distort the Constitution."

What we're hearing: The skepticism runs deeper than just those two, multiple sources told Axios.

One House Republican said there are "still 4 or 5 NO votes," with sources saying at least three more moderate members aren't totally sold.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) also raised concerns about the case for impeachment in a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Tuesday morning, according to two members.

Zoom in: Republicans are also dealing with the absences of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and at least one other Republican, making their math all the more tenuous, sources said.

Some members in the closed-door meeting on Tuesday questioned why leadership would move impeachment to the floor without the votes being locked in.

