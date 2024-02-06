Top police union defends Mayorkas ahead of impeachment vote

The largest police union in the country is praising Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a letter sent to Congress just before the House votes on impeachment articles against him, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of conservative-friendly voices that have broken with congressional Republicans over their efforts to impeach Mayorkas and kill a bipartisan border deal.

Fraternal Order of Police president Patrick Yoes said Tuesday that since Mayorkas took leadership of the agency, cooperation between DHS and state and local law enforcement "has increased considerably."

"We value our relationship with the Secretary and the Department and believe that local and State agencies have greatly benefited from their partnerships," he wrote in the letter, which was addressed to Rep. Ken Buck (R-Co.), who committed to voting against impeachment.

The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed former President Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Driving the news: The House is moving forward on an historic impeachment of Mayorkas on Tuesday evening.

Mayorkas would be the first cabinet member to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

He is certain to be acquitted in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and several Senate Republicans have expressed concern over the precedent being set by the impeachment effort.

What they're saying: Yoes in particular praised the partnership between DHS and local agencies to combat violent crime and the fentanyl epidemic — two issues that have been a focus of House Republicans impeachment effort.