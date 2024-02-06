Cliff Sims, Trumpworld China hawk, named to U.S.-China commission

Cliff Sims, a Trump administration alumnus, was appointed Monday by House Speaker Mike Johnson as a commissioner on the United States–China Economic and Security Review Commission.

The commission investigates national security implications of trade and economic ties between the U.S. and China.

Why it matters: Sims is viewed as one of Trumpworld's most vocal and aggressive China hawks — signaling the speaker plans to pursue a hawkish China policy, a top official told Axios.

Sims, a proud native of Alabama, was former President Trump's deputy director of national intelligence for strategy and communications.

A second commissioner was also named by the speaker: Leland Miller is CEO of China Beige Book, a data analytics and economic forecasting firm.

"A noted authority on China's economy and financial system, he is a frequent [media] commentator," Miller's bio says. "He is an elected member of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, an elected life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a board member of the Global Interdependence Center, and a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council."

Context: Sims was a key player in multiple China-related efforts when he was with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He was a close adviser to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who pushed the intelligence community toward a more hawkish lens on China.

That included working closely with Ratcliffe on a provocative letter to the House and Senate Intelligence committees, asserting that China sought to influence the 2020 presidential election to defeat Trump.

Sims advocated for declassification of intelligence on COVID-19 origins — ultimately released through the State Department — that bolstered the case for the virus having originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Sims helped Ratcliffe write, and promote globally, a Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined: "China Is National Security Threat No. 1."

What they're saying: Ratcliffe said in a statement to Axios that Sims "played an integral role in our efforts to shift the Intelligence Community's focus toward an adversarial China."