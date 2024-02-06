Obama, Clinton to attend Biden fundraiser next month

President Biden and former President Obama rally for Pennsylvania Democratic candidates on Nov. 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former President Obama and former President Clinton are planning to attend a fundraiser in New York City next month to support President Biden's re-election campaign.

Why it matters: The fundraiser with the Democratic heavyweights seeks to boost enthusiasm and support from both big and small donors, NBC News first reported.

Driving the news: "Folks – I'll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden," Obama wrote on the social media platform X.

"Who's coming with me?"

He linked to a fundraising page that said donors could win an evening with Biden, Obama and Clinton, including a photo with the presidents.

Clinton responded to Obama's post on X, saying: "Count me in."

The big picture: Biden is already zeroing in on the general election and has sharpened his attacks against former President Trump in recent weeks, even though the GOP primary is still ongoing.

Biden entered 2024 with $117 million in cash on hand, giving him a big cash advantage in what is expected to be a long and expensive campaign.

Zoom in: Former Obama administration staffers are launching an advocacy group to express support for Biden's re-election based on his foreign policy record, Axios' Alex Thompson previously reported.

