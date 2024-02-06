Obama, Clinton to attend Biden fundraiser next month
Former President Obama and former President Clinton are planning to attend a fundraiser in New York City next month to support President Biden's re-election campaign.
Why it matters: The fundraiser with the Democratic heavyweights seeks to boost enthusiasm and support from both big and small donors, NBC News first reported.
Driving the news: "Folks – I'll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden," Obama wrote on the social media platform X.
- "Who's coming with me?"
- He linked to a fundraising page that said donors could win an evening with Biden, Obama and Clinton, including a photo with the presidents.
- Clinton responded to Obama's post on X, saying: "Count me in."
The big picture: Biden is already zeroing in on the general election and has sharpened his attacks against former President Trump in recent weeks, even though the GOP primary is still ongoing.
- Biden entered 2024 with $117 million in cash on hand, giving him a big cash advantage in what is expected to be a long and expensive campaign.
Zoom in: Former Obama administration staffers are launching an advocacy group to express support for Biden's re-election based on his foreign policy record, Axios' Alex Thompson previously reported.
