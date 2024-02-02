U.S. begins retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria

President Biden with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the White House in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. on Friday began striking Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq in response to last weekend's deadly attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, the U.S. Central Command said.

The big picture: While President Biden faced pressure from some lawmakers to strike inside Iran, U.S. officials have stressed the administration does not want to see a wider war in the region.

The retaliatory strikes, which were launched at Biden's direction, are expected to last several days.

They come nearly a week after the U.S. says an Iran-backed militia killed three American soldiers and wounded more than 40 others in a drone attack near the Jordan-Syria border.

Details: CENTCOM said the strikes hit more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups in Iraq and Syria.

"The facilities that were struck included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aired vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," CENTCOM said in a statement.

What they're saying: President Biden said the U.S. response to last weekend's attack "began today" and will "continue at times and places of our choosing."

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world," he added. "But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

Zoom out: The Pentagon says there have been more than 160 attacks by Iranian-linked militia groups targeting U.S. bases and forces in the Middle East since Oct. 7.

Last weekend's attack in Jordan was the first such attack to kill American soldiers.

The attacks have increasingly drawn the U.S. more directly involved in the Middle East crisis, with the U.S. previously striking targets in Syria and Iran and a U.S.-led coalition striking Houthi targets in Yemen.

But U.S. officials are also working to contain the risk of an all-out regional war as tensions rise across the Middle East.

What to watch: Secretary of State Tony Blinken will make his fifth trip to the region next week, with stops in Israel, the occupied West Bank, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the State Department said on Friday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional comments throughout