Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft flaunted its head start in generative AI this week as Big Tech reported earnings.

Why it matters: Investors increasingly want to see more results than hype.

Driving the news: Microsoft's server and cloud business, which includes Azure, grew 30% in the last three months of 2023 from the prior year, according to its latest quarterly report.

Generative AI contributed a 6 percentage point bump within that figure, CFO Amy Hood noted on the call.

And UBS analyst Karl Keirstead described the boost as "just extraordinary."

Elsewhere, competitors and peers had less substance to offer.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared sparse financial details about its "thousands of product advances, including broad Gen AI capabilities."

shared sparse financial details about its "thousands of product advances, including broad Gen AI capabilities." Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reflected on 2023 as a year where he and his team "established [an] AI effort."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy described last year as "very significant" for customer trials for Gen AI, but said associated revenue in the context of the $100 billion AWS business is "still relatively small."

And Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will talk about its generative AI work "later this year."

The big picture: Any first-mover advantage may shrink over time, but for now, investors clearly see Microsoft as leading the generative AI race.

The company's market cap stands at nearly $3.1 trillion — while Apple's has fallen to $2.9 trillion.

The size of Alphabet, Amazon and Meta are all currently below $2 trillion.

💭 Hope's thought bubble: Any multiplier effects of AI may ultimately be difficult to measure.