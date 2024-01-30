Microsoft earnings top expectations on cloud strength
Microsoft on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analyst's expectations led by another period of strong growth in Azure and cloud computing.
Why it matters: The company has surged in value over the past months amid enthusiasm that investments in artificial intelligence will pay off via faster growth.
By the numbers:
- Revenue was $62 billion, up 18% and ahead of estimates of around $61.1 billion
- Per-share earnings were $2.93, up 33% and ahead of estimates of around $2.78.
- Azure and other cloud services revenue are up 30% for the quarter.
- Windows revenue is up 9% for the quarter.
What they're saying: "We've moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. "By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we're winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector."
Of note: LinkedIn revenue increased 9% compared with a year ago, while Microsoft's devices business saw revenue drop 9%.
- Business sales of Office products and cloud services revenue rose 15%, while Office consumer revenue was up a more narrow 5%.
What to watch: Microsoft should offer some guidance of what to expect for the current quarter during an analysts' call set to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT.