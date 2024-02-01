Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's new on Netflix, Tubi, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, Prime Video and Max.

What we're watching: A behind-the-scenes doc with WNBA stars, a fresh take on a 2000s action movie and the swan song of Larry David's Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy series.

"Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story" — Available now on Tubi

State of play: This new documentary highlights WNBA union leaders and league MVPs Nneka Ogwumike, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart as the next collective bargaining agreement negotiation approaches in November.

The WNBPA is the first and longest-running union for female professional athletes and most recently secured a 53% pay increase and maternity and fertility benefits for players in 2020.

What they're saying: Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and MVP, told Axios she's advocating f0r the new agreement because "we want more for ourselves and the next generation."

"Everything that we're giving our time and effort for is not only going to be rewarded throughout our careers, but after."

Go deeper: Stewart on union negotiation: "We want more"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" — Available Friday on Prime Video

What's happening: In a twist on Doug Liman's 2oo5 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, two strangers become spies in an arranged marriage in this new series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

What they're saying: "Donald kicked it with Brad (Pitt) and we got his support," showrunner Francesca Sloane told Axios.

"He thought our take was cool and Doug (Liman) emailed me a really nice note, so it seems like we've got love all around, which is a nice thing."

Quick takes: Glover and Erskine's chemistry and comedic timing, along with the action, make this series a compelling watch.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" — Available Sunday on Max

Driving the news: This is the 12th and final season of Larry David's award-winning comedic series.

"The Greatest Night in Pop" — Available now on Netflix

This documentary about the making of "We Are the World" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

"The Tiger's Apprentice" — Available Friday on Paramount+

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Goulding, Sandra Oh and Bowen Yang star in this new movie about a teenager who learns he's destined to be the leader of a group of magical beings who protect humanity.

"NASCAR: Full Speed" — Available now on Netflix

This series goes behind the scenes with drivers during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and championship race.

Go deeper: See who's featured

"Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" — Available Friday on Hulu

WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford bring the cameras inside their home to document their lives as a pro wrestling couple in this new reality show.

"A Bloody Lucky Day" — Available now on Paramount+

This new South Korean thriller series follows a taxi driver facing a string of good luck until he unknowingly picks up a serial killer.

"Orion and the Dark" — Available Friday on Netflix

Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett and Colin Hanks star in Dreamworks' new feature film about a boy who's afraid of everything — especially the dark.

"Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" — Available now on Peacock

This three-part documentary includes exclusive interviews from the living members of Run-DMC: Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels as well as Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Questlove, the Beastie Boys and Ice-T.

"Clone High" — Available now on Max

Randall Park, Jackée Harry, Jermaine Fowler and Stephen Root are among the guest stars in the second season of this revival of MTV's classic adult cartoon.

"Bosco" — Available Friday on Peacock