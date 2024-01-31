WNBA’s Breanna Stewart on union negotiation: “We want more”

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart's on-court stardom and bold off-court union advocacy take center stage in a new documentary.

Why it matters: "Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story" spotlights the work of the WNBPA, the first and longest-running union for women who are professional athletes, and does it through leaders like Stewart, the union's vice president.

Their 2020 agreement included a 53% pay increase, and maternity and fertility benefits, besides also creating the Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament with a prize pool of $500,000.

What's happening: The documentary features Stewart alongside fellow MVPs Nneka Ogwuimike and Jonquel Jones on Tubi, a free TV and movie streaming service.

It highlights the union leaders' stories and what's at stake as the next collective bargaining agreement negotiation approaches in November.

What she's saying: Stewart told Axios that her wish list for the new agreement includes additional roster spots, salary increases, chartered flights and pensions for retired players.

"We want more for ourselves and the next generation," she said.

"Everything that we're giving our time and effort for is not only going to be rewarded throughout our careers, but after."

Flashback: After winning four consecutive NCAA titles at UConn, "Stewie" was taken first overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2016 WNBA draft.

In six seasons in Washington she won rookie of the year, two league championships and an MVP nod.

Last year the 29-year-old signed with the New York Liberty and earned a second MVP before suffering a close defeat in the championships to Las Vegas.

Zoom in: In the doc, we learn more about Stewie's upbringing in Syracuse, New York, and intimate moments with her wife and children.

Worthy of your time: "Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story" is available now on Tubi.