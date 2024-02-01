Exclusive: Group of Jewish leaders defends Israel criticism

The entrance to Harvard Yard at Harvard University. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A group of Jewish leaders has sent a letter to Harvard defending criticism of Israel from scholars and supporting the embattled co-chair of the school's task force on antisemitism, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Derek Penslar, the task force's co-chair and a professor of Jewish history, has come under fire for once signing a letter attacking the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians.

Driving the news: More than 60 Jewish leaders from across the country backed Penslar in a letter arguing that attacks on scholars like Penslar posed dangers.

The Jewish leaders called Penslar "a distinguished historian and a leading scholar of Jewish and Israel studies" who "provides valuable expertise."

Catch up quick: Harvard said earlier this month that it was forming a task force on antisemitism in response to criticism of its handling of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

The announcement came after President Claudine Gay resigned after a contentious congressional hearing on antisemitism on campus.

Larry Summers, a former Harvard president and former Treasury secretary, and Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager who has been vocal about antisemitism at his alma mater, attacked the university for including Penslar.

Ackman, who led a campaign to remove Gay, said in a post that with Penslar's appointment, Harvard "continues on the path of darkness."

Zoom in: In the letter to Harvard, the Jewish leaders said Penslar's knowledge about antisemitism was "unparalleled," and his perspective on Israel would help students have thoughtful conversations.

"We are deeply concerned about recent efforts limiting open Israel debate on college campuses. These initiatives conflate disagreement with Israel's policies with antisemitism."

Yes, but: Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in response to Penslar's appointment: "Lessons in how NOT to combat antisemitism, Harvard edition."

Background: Penslar, in an op-ed last month, called for "a better understanding of what is — and is not — antisemitic."

"Conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism magnifies divisions within our Harvard community."

Penslar also was among some 2,900 academics, clergy and public figures who signed a letter last year before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which said the Israeli government's purpose is to "deprive Palestinians of equal rights."

What they're saying: "It's true that there are some things that are being called out as antisemitic that are not," Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, a signee of the letter, tells Axios.

Calling for a ceasefire or criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza isn't antisemitic, she said.

Though there has been a rise in antisemitism, Jacobs said there are problems with the ADL's recent tally of antisemitic incidents that also included campus rallies of students being critical of Israel.

Ruth Messinger, a former Manhattan borough president and another signee, said it's within the right of Israelis, Jews or anything to criticize the government of Israel. "That's how democracy works."

The other side: "We stand behind the accuracy of our historic and current antisemitic incident data," an ADL spokesman tells Axios in response to the letter and the comments.