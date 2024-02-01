Grammys to give African music its own award
Sunday will mark the first time African music will be recognized as a category at the Grammys.
Why it matters: Although the continent's artists have won golden gramophones since 1966, this is the first year they will compete in their own genre.
- Historically, the musicians have been nominated and awarded in the "Global Music" categories.
Yes, but: With the growing popularity of Afrobeats in the United States, the Recording Academy decided that those artists needed their own lane.
What they're saying: "The Grammys have historically been late to recognize movements and sounds that have impacted people culturally," Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters, tells Axios. "They were very late on hip-hop, [and hip-hop had] to fight to be recognized, and Afrobeats has done that as well. … It's mainstream music."
State of play: Here are the five nominees for the inaugural Best African Music Performance:
- "Amapiano" by ASAKE & Olamide
- "City Boys" by Burna Boy
- "Unavailable" by Davido ft. Musa Keys
- "Rush" by Ayra Starr
- "Water" by Tyla
What's next: The Grammys will air at 8pm ET Sunday on CBS.