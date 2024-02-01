Sunday will mark the first time African music will be recognized as a category at the Grammys.

Why it matters: Although the continent's artists have won golden gramophones since 1966, this is the first year they will compete in their own genre.

Historically, the musicians have been nominated and awarded in the "Global Music" categories.

Yes, but: With the growing popularity of Afrobeats in the United States, the Recording Academy decided that those artists needed their own lane.

What they're saying: "The Grammys have historically been late to recognize movements and sounds that have impacted people culturally," Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters, tells Axios. "They were very late on hip-hop, [and hip-hop had] to fight to be recognized, and Afrobeats has done that as well. … It's mainstream music."

State of play: Here are the five nominees for the inaugural Best African Music Performance:

"Amapiano" by ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" by Burna Boy

"Unavailable" by Davido ft. Musa Keys

"Rush" by Ayra Starr

"Water" by Tyla

What's next: The Grammys will air at 8pm ET Sunday on CBS.