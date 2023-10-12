Recording artists like Lady Gaga, Drake and Nicki Minaj should unionize, says one music industry exec.

"There needs to be some structured discussion that needs to hold place so that the artists can get their seat at the table when these transformative deals are taking place," Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters told Axios' Hope King at the Axios BFD conference in New York.

Why it matters: The next generation of artists will own their masters rights from the beginning.

Between the lines: UnitedMasters is a digital platform that lets independent artists upload their music online and distribute it across more than three dozen platforms including, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Napster, TikTok and Instagram.

The services allows users to upload their music, including artwork and split royalties with collaborators. UnitedMasters will distribute to the platforms and releases can go live in as little as two business days. The service allows artists to track their streams and get real-time payouts.

Go deeper: