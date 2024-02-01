The most buzzworthy CEOs in the Fortune 100

Data: MuckRack; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

CEOs are increasingly opining across social media and sitting down for long-form media interviews.

Why it matters: There's a direct correlation between CEO visibility and corporate visibility — both of which can greatly influence business outcomes.

What they're saying: "The only way to execute strategy is through communication, and the CEO is the major conduit to every single constituency — shareholders, employees, the media, you name it," says Paul Argenti, professor of corporate communication at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

"If a CEO is able to create a buzz about the company through any kind of interview they're doing, it's always important for them to be out there."

By the numbers: Of all the Fortune 100 CEOs, Tesla's Elon Musk received the most coverage in 2023, according to data provided by Muck Rack.

In his capacity as CEO of Tesla — which is his only company listed within the Fortune 100 — Musk received more than double the coverage of the next most talked about executive, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

When the search is expanded to include all other mentions, Musk's coverage triples to 3.5 million news stories.

Zoom in: More than 510,000 news stories were written about Zuckerberg in 2023, according to Muck Rack data.

He received the most press in July with the launch of Threads and the Musk vs. Zuckerberg cage match chatter that followed.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger landed at No. 3 with more than 250,000 news stories, while Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft's Satya Nadella rounded out the top five.

Well-known execs Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Amazon's Andy Jassy, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Ford Motors' Jim Farley and Mary Barra of GM made up the remainder of the top 10.

Meanwhile, leaders from World Kinect, PBF Energy and AmerisourceBergen were the Fortune 100 CEOs to see the least amount of ink.

Between the lines: While corporate crises and geopolitical commentary landed some CEOs in the headlines, most executives were simply weighing in on 2023 industry trends.

Stories featuring auto executives primarily covered labor strikes and electric vehicle news, while tech coverage focused on layoffs and AI advancements.

Executives from Citigroup, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs saw upticks of coverage around return-to-office mandates.

Be smart: Commenting on trends and news of the day allows executives to appear as thought leaders while also weaving in strategic, corporate messaging.