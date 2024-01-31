Suspected Capitol rioter arrested after IDed from Philadelphia Eagles beanie

A pro-Trump protester leads a crowd in a chant in front of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot after a beanie he wore in a Facebook photo helped identify him.

State of play: Lee Giobbie of Eastampton, New Jersey, was charged in a criminal complaint with felony offenses of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, per the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Details: Giobbie, 40, was identified on video walking among the rioters, repeatedly stating: "We're going in," and "The gates have been breached," per the U.S. Attorney's office.

He is accused of moving a barricade and entering a restricted portion of the Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors alleged Giobbie was one of the first rioters on the central steps of the Capitol building, and yelled, "Stop the steal" through a bullhorn, and led chants of "USA."

Giobbie was one of the first rioters to breach the Capitol via the rotunda doors, after yelling "We need something to break the door down," and aggressively pushing his way through as police defended the entrances, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Between the lines: A confidential FBI source provided the agency with photos of Giobbie, showing him wearing the same Philadelphia Eagles beanie he wore on Jan. 6 at a pumpkin patch with his family, per an FBI affidavit.

Giobbie is a financial advisor, NBC News reports.

What's next: Giobbie will make his initial appearance in the District of New Jersey.

