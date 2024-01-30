23 mins ago - Business
Scoop: Wall Street Journal plans layoffs, restructuring in D.C.
The Wall Street Journal is planning to restructure its Washington bureau this week, sources told Axios.
Details: The changes will include a small number of layoffs as well as some new roles, the sources said.
- The reorganization will also move some Washington-based economics coverage to New York.
- Some of the people whose roles are eliminated will be able to apply for new jobs.
- A spokesperson for WSJ did not comment.
Why it matters: The long-planned restructuring will be announced before the Journal's new Washington coverage chief, Damian Paletta, officially starts next Monday.
- Paletta returns to WSJ after seven years with the Washington Post, where he most recently served as deputy business editor.