Scoop: Wall Street Journal plans layoffs, restructuring in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Wall Street Journal is planning to restructure its Washington bureau this week, sources told Axios.

Details: The changes will include a small number of layoffs as well as some new roles, the sources said.

The reorganization will also move some Washington-based economics coverage to New York.

Some of the people whose roles are eliminated will be able to apply for new jobs.

A spokesperson for WSJ did not comment.

Why it matters: The long-planned restructuring will be announced before the Journal's new Washington coverage chief, Damian Paletta, officially starts next Monday.