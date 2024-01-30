Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was given a four-year ban by the Court for Arbitration of Sport after it found she had "committed an anti-doping rule violation."

Why it matters: The CAS' final ruling follows a long-running battle that began when a then 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned substance months before the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Driving the news: Groups including the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee appealed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's suspension for testing positive for the heart drug trimetazidine at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25, 2021.

Of note: The CAS backdated its ban to this date, so Valieva's suspension is due to run through 2025 — meaning she's disqualified from all contests where she medaled during the affected period.

This includes the Beijing Games, where she helped the helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team win gold and beat the U.S. figure skating team into second place.

Yes, but: "The consequences linked to the retroactive disqualification of Ms Valieva from past events, including from the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, were not within the scope of this arbitration procedure and will have to be examined by the sports organisations concerned," the CAS noted in its ruling.

What we're watching: The impact of the CAS ruling on 17-year-old Valieva's disqualification is a matter for the International Skating Union and the International Olympic Committee.

"The points Valieva earned by competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games have been disqualified through this decision and it's imperative that the ISU immediately handles the technical processes needed to reallocate the medals accordingly," U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement.

"Then, the rightful winners of the Team Figure Skating event can celebrate their achievement and be recognized as the Olympic champions that they are. Of course, the moment to receive this recognition and the benefits that come from their sacrifice and hard work can never be replaced."

What they're saying: 'The doping of children is unforgivable," WADA said in a statement.

"Doctors, coaches or other support personnel who are found to have provided performance-enhancing substances to minors should face the full force of the World Anti-Doping Code."

The other side: Valieva's team has maintained her positive test was due to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in a statement carried by Russian state media called Valieva's ban "a policitized decision"and said the Russian Figure Skating Federation considers the ROC athletes to be the winners of the Winter Olympics team tournament, despite the CAS decision.

Flashback: The World Anti-Doping Agency in December 2019 banned Russia from international sporting competitions for four years after finding state authorities had tampered with a doping laboratory's database.

Russian athletes including Valieva had since competed at Olympic events as part of the ROC team.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and further context.