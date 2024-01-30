Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Business

Judge voids Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla compensation package

A man in a black suit sits in a chair and speaks with a microphone in his left hand

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Delaware judge on Tuesday invalidated Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package, ruling that he "failed" to prove that it was fair.

Why it matters: The ruling marks a major setback for the world's richest person.

What they're saying: Musk "dominated the process that led to board approval of his compensation plan," Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said in her ruling.

The impact: The 201-page ruling drops Musk down to the third richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.

The big picture: Musk's wealth and influence amplify his actions and those taken against him.

This story is developing

