1 hour ago - Business
Judge voids Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla compensation package
A Delaware judge on Tuesday invalidated Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package, ruling that he "failed" to prove that it was fair.
Why it matters: The ruling marks a major setback for the world's richest person.
What they're saying: Musk "dominated the process that led to board approval of his compensation plan," Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said in her ruling.
The impact: The 201-page ruling drops Musk down to the third richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.
The big picture: Musk's wealth and influence amplify his actions and those taken against him.
This story is developing