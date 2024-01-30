Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A Delaware judge on Tuesday invalidated Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package, ruling that he "failed" to prove that it was fair.

Why it matters: The ruling marks a major setback for the world's richest person.

What they're saying: Musk "dominated the process that led to board approval of his compensation plan," Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said in her ruling.

The impact: The 201-page ruling drops Musk down to the third richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.

The big picture: Musk's wealth and influence amplify his actions and those taken against him.

This story is developing